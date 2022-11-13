Oregon, UCLA Tumble in College Football Coaches Poll for Week 12

The Pac-12’s upsets on Saturday led to a shake-up in the new coaches poll that was released on Sunday. After Oregon lost to Washington, and UCLA fell to Arizona, both schools dropped out of the top 10. The Huskies, meanwhile, jumped up 10 spots to No. 15 in the biggest rise of the week.

A lack of upsets at the top of the poll means the top five remains unchanged for another week. USC’s blowout win over Colorado vaults the Trojans up to No. 6, and LSU checks in at No. 7.

Meanwhile, Alabama’s big win over Ole Miss has the Crimson Tide jumping the Rebels in the poll, with Alabama back in the top 10 at No. 8. Ole Miss’s second loss of the season means the Rebels fall to No. 14.

The back half of the top 25 had a significant shakeup, as Texas, Kentucky, Illinois and Liberty all suffered losses that dropped them out of the poll entirely, with Florida State, Oklahoma State, Coastal Carolina and Cincinnati replacing them.

Here is a look at the full Week 12 coaches poll:

Georgia (10–0) Ohio State (10–0) Michigan (10–0) TCU (10–0) Tennessee (9–1) USC (9–1) LSU (8–2) Alabama (8–2) Clemson (9–1) Utah (8–2) UNC (9–1) Penn State (8–2) Oregon (8-2) Ole Miss 8-2 Washington (8–2) UCLA (8-2) Kansas State (7–3) UCF (8–2) Notre Dame (7–3) Florida State (7-3) Cincinnati (7-3) Tulane (8–2) Coastal Carolina (9-1) Oklahoma State (7-3) NC State (7-3)

