Washington, Clemson Surge in AP College Football Poll for Week 12

No teams in last week’s top five of the Associated Press’s Top 25 rankings lost this week, meaning there wasn’t a lot of change in the top 10 heading into Week 12.

No. 1 Georgia dominated Mississippi State, 45–19. No. 2 Ohio State crushed Indiana, 56–14. No. 3 Michigan blew out Nebraska, 34–3, and No. 5 Tennessee completed a high-scoring defeat over Missouri, 66–24.

The closest top 5 game on Saturday was between No. 4 TCU, which remains undefeated, and now-unranked Texas. The Longhorns put up a fight but lost 17–10. TCU earned a Big 12 championship game berth with the win.

One of the biggest upsets of the day, though, came from new No. 15 Washington over Pac-12 rival Oregon. The Huskies won a close game, 37–34, on Saturday, allowing them to jump up nine spots. Conversely, the Ducks dropped six spots to No. 12.

A few other top-25 schools were upset on Saturday, including previously ranked No. 9 UCLA, No. 16 Tulane, No. 17 NC State, No. 19 Liberty and No. 21 Illinois.

Clemson re-entered the top 10 at No. 9 with a 31-16 win over Louisville.

Texas, NC State, Liberty and Illinois dropped out of the poll this week, while Cincinnati, Coastal Carolina, Oklahoma State and Oregon State hopped into the rankings after wins on Saturday.

Here is the full list of Week 12’s Top 25 AP Poll.

1. Georgia (10–0)

2. Ohio State (10–0)

3. Michigan (10–0)

4. TCU (10–0)

5. Tennessee (9–1)

6. LSU (8–2)

7. USC (9–1)

8. Alabama (8–2)

9. Clemson (9–1)

10. Utah (8–2)

11. Penn State (8–2)

12. Oregon (8–2)

13. UNC (9–1)

14. Ole Miss (8–2)

15. Washington (8–2)

16. UCLA (8–2)

17. UCF (8–2)

18. Notre Dame (7–3)

19. Kansas State (7–3)

20. Florida State (7–3)

21. Tulane (7–2)

22. Cincinnati (7–2)

23. Coastal Carolina (9–1)

24. Oklahoma State (7–3)

25. Oregon State (7–3)

