Following his team’s loss to Iowa on Saturday afternoon, Wisconsin interim football coach Jim Leonhard made a series of pointed remarks implying that programs around the nation are tampering with players on other teams, including his own.

“I would never accuse any teams of tampering with your players,” Leonhard said after the Badgers’ 24–10 loss to the Hawkeyes, per the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, “but teams are tampering with other teams’ players.”

Leonhard’s comment comes amid rumors that Wisconsin running back Braelon Allen has been in contact with Michigan about a potential transfer. The Journal Sentinel also reports that USC may be a team to monitor for the sophomore standout as well, especially with the Badgers’ coaching position in flux.

“Unfortunately we have to recruit our own team every day right now,” Leonhard said. “It is unfortunate to see where it’s at, but I have to continue to show a clear vision. I’ve mentioned it a number of times. The uncertainty is going to cause people to look and see what the best decisions for their future are.

“We have to be real about that as coaches. That is why we have conversations almost daily with our team about where we’re going, what the plan is and how we’re going to get there.”

Allen has refuted the rumors, admitting that he has a friend who plays for the Wolverines but that he has not been in contact with the program.

“That is honest truth,” Allen said, per the Journal Sentinel. “I haven’t had any contact with them. The fact that rumor sprouted up is surprising to me … especially Michigan specifically.”

Speculation about the future of Allen and other Badgers players likely will remain until Wisconsin settles on a permanent coach. Leonhard inherited the interim job from Paul Chryst after the Badgers started the season 2–3.

