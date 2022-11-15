Michigan associate coach Biff Poggi is leaving the program to take the head coaching position at Charlotte, the school announced Tuesday.

Poggi has spent the last two seasons with the Wolverines and was a key part of the program’s College Football Playoff appearance in 2021. Before that, he was a high school coach at Gilman School in Baltimore, where he won 13 state titles in 19 years.

He left Gilman in 2016 to spend one year at Michigan before returning to the high school level as coach at St. Frances Academy, another Baltimore program. He also had one-year coaching stints at Brown, Temple and The Citadel early in his career.

The 49ers are currently 2–9 and their last game of the year will be Saturday against Louisiana Tech.

Poggi intends to finish out the season at Michigan before joining the 49ers program, according to Bruce Feldman of The Athletic.

