Illinois Complains About Late Halftime Start Due to Michigan Tunnel

For the third time this season, the unique tunnel placement at Michigan Stadium has caused a problem.

After halftime of Michigan’s game vs. Illinois, ESPN sideline reporter Molly McGrath reported that Illinois was upset over being delayed at coming back onto the field. As a result, the refs added two more minutes on the halftime clock before kicking off in the second half.

“Bret Bielema came out of the locker room, and was yelling that Michigan was running late and yelled for all of the different officials to hold Michigan back, but they let Michigan go and Illinois was held back and entered the field late,” McGrath said.

The shared tunnel at Michigan Stadium has been a topic of conversation throughout the season. First, the Wolverines and Penn State got into a shouting match at halftime as both sides were heading towards their respective locker rooms.

Then a few weeks later, multiple Michigan State players were caught on camera kicking and punching two Michigan players after their game, an incident that has resulted in multiple investigations and suspensions.

While the Michigan Stadium shared tunnel has been in effect for a while, it seems as if there are more public incidences that have come from it this year than in seasons past.

More CFB Coverage:

Wolverine Digest: Make Your Pick: Michigan vs. Illinois

For More Michigan coverage Go To Wolverine Digest