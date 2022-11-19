Michigan Narrowly Beats Out Illinois to Stay Undefeated

No. 3 Michigan overcame a touchdown deficit in the final quarter to narrowly beat Illinois on Saturday in Ann Arbor and stay undefeated with one regular season game remaining.

The Wolverines can credit a remarkable performance from senior placekicker Jake Moody as the primary reason for the come-from-behind, 19–17 victory. Moody drilled three field goals in the fourth quarter and went 4-for-4 on the day to lead Michigan back from a 17–10 deficit entering the final frame. He nailed his last kick with just nine seconds remaining, leaving the Illini with too little time to answer.

The game in the Big House quickly turned into a standard, November Big Ten matchup, with both teams pounding the ball on the ground and relying on their defense to keep the contest close. Blake Corum led the way for Michigan in the first half, racking up 142 total yards and a touchdown on 19 touches, but was limited for much of the second half after suffering an apparent knee injury late in the second quarter.

Still, Corum’s performance, coupled with a mistake-free day from quarterback JJ McCarthy (18-for-34, 208 yards) was enough for the Wolverines to pull out the victory and improve to 11–0.

The Michigan win will set up what’s likely to be the most highly-anticipated game of rivalry week next Saturday against Ohio State. The Wolverines and Buckeyes will square off in Columbus in a game that will not only determine the winner of the Big Ten East, but will also have a humongous impact on the College Football Playoff.

The 2022 edition of The Game will kickoff from Ohio Stadium at noon ET next Saturday, Nov. 26.

