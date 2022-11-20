The annual showdown between Ohio State and Michigan is appointment television each season. Bragging rights among the Big Ten powerhouses is always enough of a prize, but the winner of this year’s game will clinch a spot in the Big Ten championship game and have the inside track on heading to the College Football Playoff.

There’s a little more on the line on Saturday too, at least for the two head coaches: a hefty contract bonus.

According to Steve Berkowitz of USA TODAY, both Jim Harbaugh and Ryan Day have a lot of money on the line with Saturday’s game. Harbaugh will receive a $500,000 bonus if Michigan wins the Big Ten East division title, which is on the line when the Wolverines face the Buckeyes. He would also have a chance to secure a $1 million bonus for winning the Big Ten championship and an additional $500,000 for making the College Football Playoff.

For Day, the potential payouts aren’t quite as hefty, but still considerable. He’d get $50,000 for winning the Big Ten East, $100,000 for winning the conference title and $250,000 for making the CFP field.

The two coaches have plenty more to think about in preparing for a top-three matchup besides performance bonuses. But if and when the eventual winner realizes the financial implications of the result, it’s sure to put an extra smile on his face.

More CFB Coverage: