A day after suffering its second loss of the season in a stunning 63–38 defeat at South Carolina, Tennessee revealed the loss was even more costly than the result, as star quarterback Hendon Hooker suffered a torn ACL that will end his season.

Hooker suffered the injury to his left knee, cutting short a scintillating campaign that had him firmly in the Heisman Trophy discussion.

“Hendon’s incredible journey has been defined by faith, perseverance and strength,” Tennessee posted in a statement. “Obstacles have never stood in the way on his path to greatness. Forever a Tennessee legend and the ultimate teammate, we know Hendon will come back stronger than ever as he embarks on a promising NFL future.”

A fifth-year senior, Hooker threw for 3,135 yards and 27 touchdowns with just two interceptions this season, adding 430 yards and five scores on the ground. The Volunteers will conclude their regular season next Saturday against Vanderbilt.

