Deion Sanders has pulled off one of the great recruiting coups in college football history. Five-star wide receiver Travis Hunter, the No. 1 player in the SI99 rankings, flipped from Florida State to play for the Seminoles legend at Jackson State.

Sanders hinted at big news during a Tuesday Barstool Sports appearance, promising that Jackson State was set to "shock the country" on Wednesday, the first day of the December early signing period.

The Hunter news certainly did that.

Moments ago, Hunter made his official announcement at Collins Hill High School in Suwanee, Ga. After tossing Auburn, Georgia and Florida State hats off the table, he confirmed that he had flipped from FSU to Jackson State, opening his jacket to reveal a JSU shirt, as someone tossed him a hat for his future program.

Minutes before the decision was made official, Sanders seemed to confirm the Hunter rumors on Twitter. He announced that he was set to fly to Atlanta, roughly an hour Southwest of Suwanee.

Given the timing, and the celebratory nature of his tweet (which features a gif of him dancing from his days with the Falcons), it looks like Sanders will be greeting his new blue-chip recruit today.

“Florida State has always been a beacon for me. I grew up down there, that's where my roots are, and I never doubted that I would play for the Seminoles,” Hunter said in a release posted after his announcement. “It's a dream that is hard to let go of, but sometimes we are called to step into a bigger future than the one we imagined for ourselves. For me, that future is at Jackson State University.”

Earlier this week, Sanders won the Eddie Robinson Coach of the Year award, given to the top coach at the FCS level. His Tigers are 11–1 on the season. Landing Hunter may be his biggest win yet at Jackson State.

