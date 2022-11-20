Tennessee, Ole Miss Plummet in College Football Coaches Poll for Week 13

The college football coaches poll heading into the final week of the regular season features major drops from multiple SEC programs.

First, Tennessee’s blowout loss to South Carolina effectively ended the Volunteers’ playoff hopes, dropping them six spots to No. 11. USC is the biggest beneficiary of that result, replacing the Vols in the top five following a big win over UCLA. Ole Miss, meanwhile, suffered its third loss in four games on Saturday, resulting in a fall to No. 19.

Oklahoma State, NC State and Central Florida were other ranked teams to lose to unranked opponents, resulting in drops out of the poll entirely. UNC also dropped six spots after a loss to Georgia Tech.

On the other side, several teams took advantage of big wins to rise in the poll. Oregon State, Texas and UTSA all joined the top 25, while Oregon’s big win over Utah vaulted the Ducks back into the top 10.

Here is a full look at the Week 13 rankings:

Georgia (11–0) Ohio State (11–0) Michigan (11–0) TCU (11–0) USC (10–1) LSU (9–2) Alabama (9–2) Clemson (10–1) Oregon (9-2) Penn State (9–2) Tennessee (9–2) Washington (9–2) Kansas State (8–3) Utah (8–3) Notre Dame (8–3) Florida State (8-3) UNC (9–2) UCLA (8-3) Ole Miss (8-3) Tulane (9-2) Cincinnati (8-3) Oregon State (8-3) Coastal Carolina (9-1) Texas (7–4) UTSA (9–2)

