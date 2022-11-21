Northern Colorado Fires Football Coach Ed McCaffrey, per Report

Ed McCaffrey, the former NFL wide receiver, will no longer be the head coach at Northern Colorado, Sean Keeler of the Denver Post reports.

After two years as the head coach of Valor Christian High School, McCaffrey spent the last three seasons at Northern Colorado. While the Bears’ 2020 season was canceled due to COVID-19, Northern Colorado went 6–16 in McCaffrey’s tenure.

McCaffrey played 13 years in the NFL, including nine as a wide receiver for the Broncos. With Denver, he recorded three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons, two of which came when the Broncos won the Super Bowl in 1998 and ’99. He began his career with the Giants, winning the Super Bowl in his ’91 rookie season. McCaffrey is also the father of 49ers superstar Christian McCaffrey.

Northern Colorado has been a member of the Big Sky Conference since 2006. In those 16 years in the conference, the Bears have yet to win a Big Sky Conference championship in football.

