After a 9-2 start in his debut season, Washington head coach Kalen DeBoer has earned a multiyear contract extension.

The school announced a new deal with DeBoer that keeps him under contract through the 2028 season. He will get a $1 million raise for ’23, bringing his salary to $4.3 million, per The Athletic‘s Christian Caple. DeBoer will receive a $100,000 raise each year afterward.

The 2021 campaign was beset with drama and dismal results for Washington, with a 4-8 record and a midseason firing of head coach Jimmy Lake. It was the first year for the program finishing below .500 since 2009. DeBoer, 48, was hired last November after spending two years as the head coach at Fresno State.

The Huskies (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) will conclude their regular season with a meeting against rival Washington State (7-4, 4-4) in the Apple Cup on Saturday in Pullman, Wash.

