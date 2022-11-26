The showdown in the Sunshine State between Florida and Florida State delivered big-time playmaking, tense moments and some questionable officiating in the final minutes.

As Doak Campbell Stadium in Tallahassee roared with fans from both schools, the Gators needed a critical fourth-down conversion down deep in their own territory. The officials appeared to grant Florida an early Christmas gift when Seminoles defensive back Jarques McClellion was flagged on pass interference call that was questionable at best on fourth-and-18, giving Florida an automatic first down.

With new life, Florida continued moving the ball behind the play of quarterback Anthony Richardson, who put together a series of completions and runs as the Gators marched down to the Seminoles’ 21-yard line before things stalled out to a fourth-and-12.

With 39 seconds to play and the game on the line, Richardson rolled out of the pocket to his right looking to find an open wide receiver. In doing so, a Seminoles defender grabbed Richardson’s facemask, but it went unnoticed by the officials. The quarterback’s pass fell incomplete, and Florida State held on for the victory.

College football Twitter had plenty to say about the wild ending to the rivalry matchup. Here’s a look at some of the best reactions.

