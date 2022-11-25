Nebraska ‘Zeroing In’ on Matt Rhule As Coach, per Report

Nebraska is reportedly “zeroing in” on coach Matt Rhule for its vacant position, according to a report from ESPN’s Chris Low.

The two sides reportedly hope to finalize a deal in the coming days.

After successful coaching stints at Temple and Baylor, Rhule left the Bears in 2019 for the NFL following an 11–3 season which culminated in a trip to the Sugar Bowl.

Rhule coached for two-and-a-half seasons with the Panthers before being fired by the franchise in October. Rhule went just 11–27 in his time with the Panthers before being relieved of his duties, and since has been seen as a candidate for multiple college positions this cycle, including with the Cornhuskers. The Panthers still owe him nearly $34 million as part of his buyout.

Now, Rhule appears set return to the college game where he has seen great success in turning around two programs in Temple and Baylor. If he lands the job, he will have an opportunity to turn around yet another program in search of their glory days in Nebraska as he looks to once again leave his mark in the college game.

