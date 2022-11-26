After missing all of this season due to health concerns, legendary Alabama radio broadcaster Eli Gold provided an update on Saturday on when he hopes to return to calling games.

Gold, Alabama’s signature voice since 1988, called into the Crimson Tide Sports Network’s pregame broadcast to announce that he’s targeting the annual A-Day spring game in April as a potential return. The 68-year-old also shared that he hoped to make it back in time for Saturday’s Iron Bowl but was ultimately unable to as he continues his recovery.

“Today was one of my goals,” Gold said, per AL.com’s Mike Rodak. “I really wanted to be able to get back on the air to do the Iron Bowl, and then look ahead toward later this season and next year. It just didn’t work out.”

Gold then explained where things stand regarding his condition, which he previously told AL.com stemmed from a number of orthopedic issues. Alabama announced back in August that the longtime announcer would be sidelined to begin the year for undisclosed health concerns.

“Things are coming along nicely. I am still recovering from the inability to walk like I want to. I have lost that ability. But it’s now coming back,” he said, per Charlie Potter of 247Sports.

A member of the Alabama Sports Hall of Fame, Gold remains under contract through the 2023 season after inking a new deal in ’18. At the time, he told AL.com that he intends to work beyond the end of the deal.

