Matt Rhule Shares Two Reasons He Took Nebraska Job on ‘College GameDay’ (Video)

Matt Rhule is Nebraska’s new football coach, and the former Panthers’ coach is excited for a new start.

While it just became official, Nebraska’s new leader is already looking forward to the opportunity. Rhule appeared on College GameDay just moments after the news was announced to explain what made the Cornhuskers so attractive to him. He cited two major factors in taking the job: the fact that he already misses the players and the coaching environment, and the potential of the Huskers program.

“This is Nebraska, this is a team that I grew up not just watching, this is a team that I grew up revering,” Rhule said. “I could see right away that the leadership is right, there’s tremendous alignment, it’s got the greatest fanbase in football and a storied history.”

Rhule also praised how athletic director Trev Alberts and president Ted Carter ran their coaching search. Additionally, Rhule acknowledged that the program fits him specifically and what he wants to do at his next opportunity.

“I’m a guy that likes to go places and develop players, that’s my passion in life,” he said. “No one in history has done that better than the Nebraska Cornhuskers.”

Despite a disappointing tenure in Carolina, Rhule was a successful college coach with both Temple and Baylor, helping rebuild both of those programs. He will aim to do the same thing for a Nebraska program that hasn’t had a winning season since 2016.

More CFB Coverage:

All Huskers: Tad Stryker: Something Tangible

For more Nebraska coverage, go to All Huskers.