Blake Corum Injury: Michigan RB Hasn’t Returned After Two Carries

Michigan’s Blake Corum is active for the Wolverine’s game against Ohio State, but the running back has barely played so far. Corum carried the ball twice on Michigan’s first drive, but he has yet to appear in the game since.

After injuring his knee against Illinois last week, Corum’s status for the game was the biggest story of the week for Michigan. Throughout the week, Corum expressed that he would be ok for the game and try to contribute.

However, Corum did not appear to be effective in his first action of the game, carrying the ball for six yards on his two carries. Michigan seemed to be relying more on backup running backs CJ Stokes and Donovan Edwards than Corum in the early going.

As a result, the Wolverines have struggled to get their running game going, which is a problem for a team that is so reliant on running the ball. This year, Corum has 1,457 rushing yards and 18 touchdowns, both numbers being top 10 in the country entering the game.

More CFB Coverage:

Wolverine Digest: Ohio State Is Good, But Beatable

For More Michigan coverage Go To Wolverine Digest