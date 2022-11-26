Michigan is expected to receive a humongous boost to its roster ahead of Saturday’s highly anticipated, undefeated matchup against Ohio State. Wolverines star running back Blake Corum will attempt to play in the 2022 edition of The Game despite suffering a knee injury just a week ago, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Corum sustained the knee injury late in the first half of the 19–17 win over the Fighting Illini. He managed to return to the game, but took on a much smaller role in the final two quarters, as Jim Harbaugh had to rely heavily upon freshman C.J. Stokes to shoulder the load out of the backfield.

Shortly after last weekend’s game, Corum expressed optimism about his status for the rivalry contest against Michigan. While performing charity work on Sunday, using his NIL money to donate Thanksgiving turkeys to families in Ypsilanti, Mich, he said that his knee was “good” and vowed to be back for the rivalry contest.

Though that might be Corum’s own assessment, Thamel reports that the senior ballcarrier isn’t expected to be at his best on Saturday. Questions still remain about what the workload will be for the running back that is tied for first nationally in total touchdowns scored (19) and ranks fourth in rushing yards (1,457).

If Corum is limited in any way, backup Donovan Edwards–who is attempting his own return from a hand injury–will take on the primary backfield role for the Wolverines with Stokes likely serving as his backup.

Michigan utilized a strong rushing attack to race past Ohio State in 2021, rushing for 297 yards and 7.2 yards per carry in a 42–27 victory. The Wolverines will likely need a similar performance on Saturday if they hope to get past the Buckeyes for the second year in a row.

The Game is scheduled to kick off at noon ET on Fox.

