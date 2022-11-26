Miyan Williams has been one of the country’s most explosive running backs when healthy for Ohio State this season. The junior was out last week after going down with injury against Indiana early this month, but he will make his return to the field for the Buckeyes against Michigan on Saturday, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel.

Bruce Feldman of The Athletic says Williams will likely be limited due to his injured knee.

The news is made even bigger because sophomore TreVeyon Henderson, the Buckeyes’ other dynamic back, will miss Saturday’s game as he deals with a foot injury. The team will also be down top wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba, who has been out since October with a hamstring injury that has plagued him throughout the season.

Williams has 117 carries for 783 yards and 13 touchdowns on the season, despite missing four games this season. He’ll be bolstered by freshman Dallas Hayden, who has back-to-back games over 100 yards, including 146 yards and three touchdowns as the feature back against Maryland.

The showdown between No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan, both 11–0 on the year, will determine the Big Ten East champion and very likely a College Football Playoff berth. Kickoff is at noon ET on Fox.

