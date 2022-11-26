Shame Beamer Makes Good on Halftime Prediction As South Carolina Upends Clemson

South Carolina pulled off its second straight upset, toppling No. 8 Clemson on the road to finish the regular season. However, that came as no surprise to the Gamecocks head coach.

At halftime, with Clemson up 23–14, Shane Beamer predicted a big half from quarterback Spencer Rattler.

“If we’re gonna win this game, we’re gonna win this game because of him,” Beamer said. “He played his butt off last week and he can again this week. Two critical turnovers that just gifted them points. The first quarter was ugly, but we kept battling. We’re in the game, and we’re gonna win the game because of him in the second half.”

The Gamecocks outscored Clemson 17–7 in the second half, and held Tigers quarterback DJ Uiagalelei to just eight completions all game.

Rattler indeed had a big game, recovering from a pick six in the first quarter to lead the Gamecocks to the win. In total, he threw for 360 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. The transfer junior was also the biggest reason South Carolina beat Tennessee last week, accumulating over 400 yards passing and six touchdowns in a 63–38 blowout.

Clemson’s loss was costly, not only because it likely took away any chance it had at making the playoff, but it also snapped the Tigers’ 40-game winning streak at home. Clemson was going for a sixth straight undefeated home season before South Carolina’s victory.

