Nick Saban is no stranger to going viral for a variety of reasons. On Saturday, the Alabama coach again made headlines after viewers noticed something off about his appearance during the Iron Bowl.

Viewers tuned into Alabama-Auburn noticed Saban walking along the sidelines at Bryant-Denny Stadium sporting a bloody cut on his left cheek during the second quarter. While it was initially unclear what happened to the legendary coach’s face, it didn’t take long for the mystery to be uncovered during the broadcast.

CBS reporter Jenny Dell reported Saban sustained the cut after getting scraped by a player’s shoulder pad during the game. Fortunately for the 71-year-old, the Crimson Tide’s medical staff was able to quickly tend to Saban before, as Dell joked, determining he was “good to return.”

As a former Kent State defensive back with 50 years of coaching experience, Saban certainly is more than familiar with taking some contact in the heat of a game. And, judging by how unfazed he seemed to be by the cut, Saban clearly has his eyes set on securing a needed win over a longtime rival to keep his team’s College Football Playoff hopes alive.

