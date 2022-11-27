Rivalry week brought some huge upsets and with it, some teams plummeted in the latest AP Top 25 for Week 14.

The biggest upset of the day came in College Station when Texas A&M blew out then-No. 6 LSU 38–25. The Tigers were knocked out of the College Football Playoff conversation as a result and fell to No. 11.

Meanwhile, in the Pac-12, Oregon’s late-game collapse against Oregon State knocked them out of their conference’s championship next week. The Ducks fall to No. 15 and the Beavers get bragging rights and the No. 16 spot for the win.

Finally, then-No. 18 North Carolina lost to an unranked NC State squad but still barely find themselves in the Top 25.

Here’s how the Week 14 rankings shake out:

Georgia (12–0) Michigan (12–0) TCU (12–0) USC (11–1) Ohio State (11–1) Alabama (10–2) Tennessee (10–2) Penn State (10–2) Washington (10–2) Clemson (10–2) LSU (9–3) Utah (9–3) Kansas State (9–3) Florida State (9–3) Oregon (9–3) Oregon State (9–3) UCLA (9–3) Tulane (10–2) Notre Dame (8–4) South Carolina (8–4) Texas (8–4) UCF (9–3) UTSA (10–2) North Carolina (9–3) Mississippi State (8–4)

More CFB Coverage: