Oregon’s DJ Johnson Appears to Punch Fan After Loss to Oregon State
It’s almost a given that college football rivalry matchups will be tense as players jaw at one another and programs try to take home the bragging rights (and added bonus of a win in their record).
However, tensions escalated after No. 21 Oregon State (9-3) upset No. 9 Oregon (9-3) on Saturday night. As Ducks outside linebacker DJ Johnson was leaving the field, a video showed an Oregon State fan either waving to or going in for a handshake with the senior as he walked by. Johnson appeared to raise his hand but the fan kept walking. The linebacker, then, appeared to try to punch the fan from behind before being hauled backward.
The Ducks blew a 17-point lead, and as Oregon State snagged the win by four points, fans stormed the field. At the time this story was published, there had not been a statement released by the schools or Johnson.
