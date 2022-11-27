One day after wrapping up its season with a 41–13 loss to Louisiana, Texas State has parted ways with head coach Jake Spavital, the school announced on Sunday.

Chris Vannini of The Athletic had reported news of Spavital’s departure earlier.

The Bobcats ended the season at 4–8 with five losses in their last six games. Spavital had posted a 13–35 record in four years with the program, reaching the four-win mark in back-to-back seasons.

In 11 seasons since joining the FBS ranks, Texas State has finished with a winning record just once in 2014. Spavital took the helm at the program ahead of the ’19 season after stints as the offensive coordinator for West Virginia, Cal and Texas A&M. The Bobcats will now search for their fourth head coach in the past eight seasons.

More CFB Coverage: