No. 5 LSU entered Saturday controlling their own destiny to make the College Football Playoff.

The Tigers needed to beat Texas A&M on the road, and then No. 1 Georgia in the SEC championship to become the first two-loss team to make the College Football Playoff. There was certainly no chance that a two-loss SEC champion wasn’t making the field.

But LSU (9–3) will now leave rivalry week with one more loss than anticipated, and no hope of making the College Football Playoff after the Tigers were stunned in College Station, losing to Texas A&M 38–23.

A struggling Aggies offense was able to compile 429 yards of offense and 31 points. A defensive score aided matters in the third quarter, as Demani Richardson’s 27-yard fumble return gave A&M the lead for good.

The victory led to a field storming by the “12th Man” in College Station.

Amidst a rough year for the Aggies program, there was plenty of joy Saturday to end their frustrating season on a high note.

