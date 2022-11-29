Carnell Williams to Stay on at Auburn Under Hugh Freeze

Auburn announced Monday that it hired former Liberty coach Hugh Freeze to be the team’s new coach, and with the move came questions about what would happen to fan favorite interim coach Carnell “Cadillac” Williams.

Williams put fans at east Tuesday and shared that he isn’t going anywhere and will be a part of Freeze’s staff.

“Coach Freeze asked me to stay on and join his staff as associate head coach,” Williams wrote in a statement. “I accepted the position and am excited about working with him and learning from him. I ask that the Auburn family join me in supporting coach Freeze and getting Auburn football back on the winning track!”

Williams, a former Auburn and NFL running back, began his coaching career in 2016 as offensive graduate assistant at West Georgia before moving on to IMG Academy as a running backs coach.

He eventually joined the Tigers in 2019 at the same position and was named interim coach in October after Bryan Harsin was fired. He led the program to a 2–2 record at the position and it appears he won’t be going anywhere anytime soon.

