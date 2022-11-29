Georgia Tech is promoting interim head football coach Brent Key to the permanent head coaching position, sources tell Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger.

Key, who was given the interim role after the Yellow Jackets fired Geoff Collins following a 1–3 start, showed promise in eight games at the helm. Georgia Tech went 4–4 down the stretch, boasting wins over Pitt, Duke, Virginia Tech and North Carolina, ultimately finishing the year 5–7.

Key is also a former team captain and All-ACC offensive lineman at Georgia Tech, where he started 44 games from 1997 to 2000. He returned to his alma mater in 2019 as an assistant under Collins, serving as the assistant head coach, run game coordinator and offensive line coach prior to being named the interim head coach.

When asked by ESPN’s Andrea Adelson in October whether he wanted the full-time head coaching gig, Key said he was focused on doing a great job with the position that he already had.

“I’m an alumni from here. I really hold this place in super high regard for the lessons that I learned,” Key said, per Adelson. “But this is not one bit about trying to get a job. This is about doing a great job with the job that we have.”

Key is the first hire for new Georgia Tech athletic director J Batt, who arrived from Alabama in October. An official announcement is expected in the near future.