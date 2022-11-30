Stanford Band Apologizes for Offensive Halftime Skit vs. BYU

The Stanford University marching band has apologized for a controversial skit that it performed during its halftime show on Saturday during the Cardinal’s game against Brigham Young University.

The band, officially known as the Leland Stanford Junior University Marching Band, performed an act that showcased a “pair of women who were married to each other” with the program’s announcer using terms and phrases from the “sacred temple ceremonies within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints” according to The Universe, the BYU student newspaper.

The Church of Latter-day Saints is the religious organization that underwrites BYU. Per the Universe, a Stanford spokesperson issued an apology on behalf of the program’s band, stating that some of the language in Saturday’s halftime show “did not reflect Stanford University’s values of religious freedom and diversity, inclusion and belonging.”

“The LSJUMB deeply regrets that this performance caused offense to spectators, and the halftime performance review and approval process is being adjusted to ensure that issues like this do not occur again,” the statement read.

Saturday’s incident involving Stanford’s band was not the first time it incorporated some unpleasing routines in its performance. According to the Deseret News, the LSJUMB performed a skit mocking polygamy in 2004, forcing former Cardinal athletic director Ted Leland to issue an apology on behalf of the band.