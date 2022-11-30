With David Shaw stepping away from his longtime post at Stanford, the Cardinal brass is taking a look at the pros to replace him. According to Stewart Mandel of The Athletic, the school is in talks with Ravens offensive coordinator Greg Roman about the job.

Roman, Stanford’s offensive tackles and tight ends coach under Jim Harbaugh from 2009–10, has been on John Harbaugh’s Ravens staff since ’17, and has served as offensive coordinator for the Lamar Jackson-helmet offense since ’19. That year, he won the AP’s NFL Assistant Coach of the Year award.

He has previously served as offensive coordinator for the Bills and 49ers, and has held assistant positions with the Panthers and Texans dating back to 1995, when his coaching career began. His two-season stint at Stanford was his only stop in college football.

Shaw resigned Sunday after a season-ending loss to BYU. The Cardinal finished a disappointing 3–9 (1–8) on the year.

“After many prayers and multiple discussions with my wife, one phrase keeps coming to me—it’s time,” Shaw said in a statement. “There are not sufficient words to describe the love and gratitude I feel for my family, all of my former and current players, my staff, this administration and the entire Stanford family. Thank you all.”

The winningest coach in Stanford history, Shaw was 96–54 with a 5–3 bowl record at Stanford. The team has been on a prolonged slide, however, and is just 6–18 (3–15) over the last two seasons.

Shaw does not plan to coach elsewhere, he said after announcing his resignation.