It’s officially Championship Week in college football! We’re less than a week away from the College Football Playoff field being officially set, and while this year’s conference championship games have less of an impact on the top four than they have in the past, there’s still plenty at stake.

Here’s a look at all five championship games in the Power 5, their implications for the postseason and how much tickets will cost to be in the building for them.

We entered Rivalry Week expecting to get USC vs. Oregon in the Pac-12 title game in what would have been one of the best offensive battles of the season. Instead, the Trojans will get a second crack at Utah, the only team to beat them this season. The first meeting came in a raucous atmosphere in Salt Lake City earlier this year, when QB Cameron Rising scored a two-point conversion to take the lead for Utah with under a minute to play. This one will be played on a neutral field in Las Vegas, where the average ticket price is $173, per SI Tickets.

The stakes couldn’t be higher. Losses around the country have set USC up well to potentially crack the College Football Playoff should they win this game, which would be a massive accomplishment for Lincoln Riley in his first year in SoCal. But can they take down the defending Pac-12 champions and the only team that has found a way to beat them this season? This one should be fun.

Undefeated TCU has one more test to pass to lock up a spot in the College Football Playoff. That challenge is 9–3 Kansas State, a team the Horned Frogs surged past in the teams’ regular season meeting after the Wildcats jumped out to an early lead. When the teams met in mid-October, Kansas State scored 21 unanswered points in the second quarter to take a 28–10 lead, then gave up the game’s final 28 points to let TCU escape with a victory.

TCU has been no stranger to close games this season but never had to sweat in its regular season finale against Iowa State. Sonny Dykes completing an undefeated season in his first year in Fort Worth would be one of the year’s biggest stories, but do the Frogs have enough magic left to get over the finish line? Tickets are listed for an average price of $897 on SI Tickets, the highest of any conference championship game.

This game lost a lot of its luster when LSU lost to Texas A&M in College Station Saturday, knocking the Tigers out of the College Football Playoff hunt before getting their crack at the No. 1 Bulldogs. Still, it’s Georgia playing in Atlanta with an SEC title on the line, looking for revenge from last year’s SEC Championship Game loss to Alabama in its quest for a perfect season. Losing this one wouldn’t knock the Bulldogs out of the College Football Playoff, but it would likely cost them the No. 1 seed.

Meanwhile, an up-and-down first season for Brian Kelly in Baton Rouge would end on quite the crescendo with an upset win over UGA, which would also likely send the Tigers to a New Years 6 bowl game. The crowd seems likely to be heavily pro-Georgia, and tickets are listed on average for $603 on SI Tickets.

Purdue makes its first-ever appearance in the Big Ten Championship Game, where the Boilermakers will attempt to pull an upset and shock undefeated Michigan. The Wolverines are coming off their best performance of the season, pulling away in the fourth quarter to beat Ohio State by three touchdowns in Columbus. Michigan combined a prolific outing from QB J.J. McCarthy with a late surge in the running game, getting 75- and 85-yard TD runs in the fourth quarter from Donovan Edwards to help seal the victory.

Like Georgia, there’s a strong likelihood that Michigan would get into the CFP regardless of what happens here, but seeding could be on the line. And for Purdue, winning an unlikely Big Ten title would be a program-defining achievement for Jeff Brohm and company, who navigated an extra-chaotic West division en route to an 8–4 finish. Boilermaker fans making the 66-mile trip down I-65 from West Lafayette can see their team in Indianapolis for an average of $332, per SI Tickets.

ACC: Clemson at North Carolina, Dec. 3, 8 p.m. ET

It’s rare to get a conference championship game with both teams coming off losses, but that’s the situation we’re in with the ACC. Clemson’s faint CFP hopes, and a record-setting home win streak, were dashed Saturday when the Tigers lost to in-state rival South Carolina, while NC State toppled North Carolina to deal the Tar Heels a second consecutive loss. Still, it should be fun to watch Drake Maye and the explosive UNC offense against a Clemson defense known for its strong front seven. Maye leading the Tar Heels to an ACC title in his first year as a starter would be quite the accomplishment. Tickets for this one are listed on average for $154 on SI Tickets.