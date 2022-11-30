Following the retirement of Bill Clark in June, UAB’s long search for its next permanent head football coach appears to be nearing its end.

The Blazers are honing in on former NFL quarterback Trent Dilfer, sources told SI‘s Ross Dellenger. John Brice of Football Scoop was the first to report the news.

Dilfer, 50, is currently in his fourth season as the coach of Lipscomb Academy, a private high school in Nashville. He owns a 38-8 career record at the school and also coaches the annual Elite 11 camp for the nation’s top high school quarterbacks.

Brice reports that UAB will present a formal offer soon and that the athletic department’s leadership is “optimistic” Dilfer will accept.

The Blazers finished the regular season at 6-6 under interim head coach Bryant Vincent, who took over after Clark retired due to long-standing back issues that required spinal surgery. The team will play in the Bahamas Bowl against Miami Ohio on Dec. 16.

Dilfer spent 14 seasons in the NFL, guiding the Ravens to a win in Super Bowl XXXV. He made the Pro Bowl in 1997, and after his retirement became an analyst with ESPN.