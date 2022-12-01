Ahead of their Big Ten championship game matchup with Purdue, No. 2 Michigan will be without its star running back for the remainder of the season.

Blake Corum, who logged just two carries against Ohio State after suffering a left knee injury the previous week, will reportedly undergo season-ending surgery, according to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. The news ends a banner year from Corum, who earlier this week was named a finalist for the Doak Walker Award as the nation’s best running back.

Prior to his brief appearance on Saturday against the Buckeyes, Corum had logged eight consecutive games with over 100 rushing yards. In 12 games this season, the junior has run for 1,463 yards and 18 touchdowns.

The Wolverines didn’t miss a beat on the ground against Ohio State, as sophomore Donovan Edwards starred in Corum’s absence. Edwards carried the ball 22 times for 216 yards and two scores, punctuating the performance with touchdown runs of 75 and 85 yards in the fourth quarter.

Saturday’s game against Purdue is set to kickoff at 8 p.m. ET at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.