Michigan DL Mazi Smith Charged With Carrying Concealed Weapon

Michigan defensive lineman Mazi Smith is facing a concealed weapons charge originating from an October incident, according to Michigan court records.

Per Ann Arbor’s 15th District Court records, the felony charges were filed Wednesday for an incident that occurred Oct. 7, a day before the Wolverines were set to play at Indiana. No details about the incident have been released.

Smith has appeared in all 12 of Michigan’s games, tallying 43 total tackles and 0.5 sacks in an undefeated season for the Wolverines. He was a consensus pick for the All-Big Ten First Team.

Michigan will face Purdue on Saturday at the Big Ten championship game, with hopes of clinching a College Football Playoff berth.