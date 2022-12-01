After two seasons away from college football, Tom Herman is back.

The former Texas head coach has been hired as the coach at Florida Atlantic, according to ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Brett McMurphy of the Action Network was first to report on the move.

Herman spent the 2021 season as an offensive analyst for the NFL’s Bears, and did not coach in ’22. He previously spent four seasons with Texas, with the Longhorns finishing the ’20 season at 7-3 and winning the Alamo Bowl.

Herman’s best year in Austin came in 2018, when the Longhorns finished 10-4 and won the Sugar Bowl over Georgia to finish No. 9 in the final AP poll. Prior to his tenure at Texas, Herman served as head coach at Houston and won a national championship as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach for Ohio State.

Last week, FAU fired head coach Willie Taggart after his third season with the program. The Owls finished 5-7 in 2022, and went 15-18 under Taggart’s leadership.