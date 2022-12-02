Notre Dame quarterback Drew Pyne announced Friday afternoon that he will enter the transfer portal. But, according to a report from ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the quarterback doesn’t plan to compete in the team’s bowl game.

Pyne, who took over for starter Tyler Buchner following his shoulder injury in Notre Dame’s September loss to Marshall, went 8–2 as the Irish starter including an impressive 23-for-26, 318-yard, three touchdown performance in a loss to USC last Saturday.

In total, Pyne completed 64.6% of his passes for 2,021 yards and 22 touchdowns to six interceptions. He also ranked 20th nationally in quarterback efficiency.

With Buchner expected to be healthy by the spring, it was likely going to be a fierce competition between Pyne and the quarterback he replaced earlier this season. With Pyne now gone, Notre Dame will likely lead with Buchner going into next season with an opportunity to also seek help in at the position in the transfer portal.

As for Pyne, he should garner plenty of interest as he seeks his next destination. The former consensus 4-star high school prospect received offers from Auburn, Michigan, Alabama and Oklahoma, among others, before ultimately settling on Notre Dame.

He will have three years of eligibility remaining.

