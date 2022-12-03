Caleb Williams Continues to Make Heisman Case in Pac-12 Title Game

After a first-class performance in USC’s 38-27 victory against Notre Dame a week ago, Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams took a surge in this year’s sweepstakes for the Heisman Trophy.

Against the Fighting Irish, Williams led a Trojans’ offense that finished with 436 yards of total offense and became the first to surpass 400 or more yards against Notre Dame this season. In USC’s offensive output, Williams rushed for three touchdowns and threw for one and became the first quarterback since 1996 to have three scores on the ground.

When the sophomore sensation stepped on the field for the Pac-12 championship game inside Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas on Friday, Williams picked up where he left in pursuit of college football’s most prized individual possession. In the first quarter, Williams was electric on the Trojans' first couple of drives, extending a drive for USC on a fourth-down conversion as well as a miraculous 59-yard run that set up his second first-quarter touchdown.

For nearly the first third of the game, it appeared Williams was on pace to add the next case study to his notebook for the prestigious award as USC outgained Utah, 226-70, in total yards of offense. As the Trojans flexed their dominance on offense, it sparked online conversation that Williams was indeed a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender.

Williams finished with 13-for-19 for 170 yards and two touchdowns as the teams went into halftime tied at 17.