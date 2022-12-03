College Football World Debates Whether 12-1 TCU Should Make Playoff

Entering Saturday’s Big 12 Championship Game with a chance to essentially clinch a spot in the Playoff, No. 3 TCU came up just short of winning the conference in a 31-28 overtime loss, finishing the year with a 12-1 record. As a result, their Playoff fate now lies in the hands of the committee, as it deliberates over who should be in the top four.

Georgia and Michigan seem locked in regardless of how they do on Saturday, but the final two spots bring about more questions. As both TCU and No. 4 USC lost their conference title game, Ohio State and Alabama are right back into the conversation.

It seems as if the consensus is that Ohio State will replace USC in the top four, which leaves TCU vs. Alabama for the last spot. One thing that is clear is that College Football fans and analysts are divided on who should make the tournament.

Many believe that the Horned Frogs deserve a spot even with the loss.

However, some people believe that Alabama has a better case for the top four than TCU or, at the very least, that the committee wants Alabama in over TCU.

The committee will make its decision by noon on Sunday. For now, College Football has a ton of chaos ahead of the ultimate decision.