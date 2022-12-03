Dykes Explains His Reasoning for Why TCU Should Be in CFP

After staking their claim for the College Football Playoff with a standout, undefeated regular season, No. 3 TCU (12–1) incurred its first loss in heartbreaking fashion on Saturday, falling 31–28 in overtime to No. 10 Kansas State (10–3) for the Big 12 championship.

The Horned Frogs had an opportunity to solidify the No. 3 spot they earned in the latest CFP rankings with a win over the Wildcats. Instead, the narrow loss could now lead to an interesting scenario in which the CFP committee could re-consider TCU’s spot while also factoring in the outcome of Friday’s Pac-12 title game where No. 4 USC (11–2) lost in an upset to No. 11 Utah.

After the game, TCU coach Sonny Dykes was asked for his thoughts on his team’s chances of making the CFP despite being unable to secure the conference title. Needless to say, Dykes made it clear that he believes the Horned Frogs have done enough to deserve a coveted spot.

“We went through the Big 12, 12-0. We’ve been able to figure out ways to win games like this all year and today we weren’t able to do it. So, I think we’re certainly deserving,” Dykes said, via CBS Sports. “I think the [Big 12] is one of the best leagues in the country to go through undefeated. Certainly, we ought to get in, I don’t think we should be punished for coming to the Big 12 championship game.”

While Saturday’s hard-fought contest ultimately ended in OT, TCU may have welcomed a few doubters after it struggled against Kansas State in the early going.

After the Horned Frogs took an early 7–0 lead, Kansas State would jump ahead after outscoring TCU, 21–3, to gain a 21–10 edge with 10:30 to play in the third quarter. Another TCU touchdown soon cut the deficit to four, but a Max Duggan interception on the subsequent drive positioned KSU for another score to take a 28–17 lead.

Amazingly, TCU would again bounce back behind a sensational effort from Duggan as the star quarterback orchestrated two scoring drives; the second series saw the senior gasping for air after he rushed five times to gain 80 yards, including an eight-yard TD run to tie the game. In the end, KSU managed to outlast TCU after its defense came away with a goal-line stand in OT, and kicker Ty Zentner nailed a 31-yard game-winner.

As the college football world anxiously awaits the next CFP rankings, it remains to be seen where TCU ends up, though Dykes may be encouraged to know the odds are still in his program’s favor.