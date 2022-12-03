Kansas State Coach Says TCU Should Be in College Football Playoff

The college football world may be questioning whether No. 3 TCU deserves a spot in the College Football Playoff after falling to Kansas State in the Big 12 title game on Saturday, but for the coaches on both teams, there’s a clear answer.

Kansas State coach Chris Klieman said in his opening statement, “TCU should be in the CFP. They’re one of the best four teams.”

The Horned Frogs went undefeated throughout the regular season, beating the likes of No. 20 Texas, Kansas (back when it was ranked) and Oklahoma to go 12–0. They marched their way into the illustrious top four in the preliminary CFP rankings as a result, leaving two-loss Alabama, two-loss Tennessee and one-loss Ohio State looking from the outside in.

The Big 12 title game, though, was tough as TCU and Heisman hopeful Max Duggan faced No. 10 Kansas State. The game went into overtime, coming down to a game-winning field goal from the Wildcats.

However, TCU isn’t the only shakeup in the top four. No. 4 USC fell to No. 11 Utah in the Pac-12 title game on Friday night despite Heisman hopeful Caleb Williams’s dominant first quarter. It ended up being a blowout as the Utes ran away with a 47-24 victory.

