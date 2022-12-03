What USC’s Loss Means For College Football Playoff Race

Caleb Williams and USC needed one win to likely lock in a spot in this year’s College Football Playoff.

For nearly 20 minutes against Utah in the Pac-12 championship game, it appeared the Trojans (11–2, 8–2 Pac-12) were on a mad dash to land one of the four coveted spots, and the Pac-12’s first appearance in the top four since 2017. Williams, who was coming off a massive performance against Notre Dame, looked primed for another breakout performance in his quest to win this year’s Heisman Trophy.

The Trojans jumped out to an early 14–3 lead before the Utes (9–3, 7–2 Pac-12) weathered the storm and tied the game at 17 going into halftime. In one half of play, Williams—who was dealing with a bloody gash on his right pink finger—went 13-of-19 for 170 yards and two touchdowns.

However, in the second half, the momentum shifted in favor of Utah. The Utes outscored the Trojans 30-7 in the second half on their way to earning their second straight Pac-12 titles.

With the Trojans’ loss, it all but closes the door to the Pac-12's chances to have a team in the CFP.

There’s still plenty left to be decided: Nov. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Michigan and No. 3 TCU all have to play their own conference championship games Saturday. But with USC sitting at two losses, both coming at the hands of Utah, the final CFP rankings will likely not include the Trojans.

Sitting just behind them is 11–1 Ohio State at No. 5 and 10–2 Alabama at No. 6. This loss opens the door for both, but if the selection committee stays true to last week’s rankings, then it could very well be the Buckeyes to slide into that fourth and final playoff spot if USC falls.

Ohio State will not play in the conference championship, but its only loss is to Michigan, who has a golden opportunity to win the Big Ten and remain unbeaten as it faces 8–4 Purdue.