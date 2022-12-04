Coastal Carolina announced Sunday that NC State offensive coordinator Tim Beck is the program’s new coach. According to ESPN’s Pete Thamel, the deal will be for five years which will earn him nearly $1 million per year.

Beck has been with the Wolfpack for the past three years and before that, he had several assistant jobs at different programs like Texas, Ohio State, Nebraska and Kansas. This will be his first head coaching job at the college level.

NC State finished 2022 with an 8–4 record while Coastal Carolina finished 9–3. The Chanticleers lost to Troy in the Sun Belt championship game on Saturday and it was reported by Sports Illustrated’s Ross Dellenger on Sunday morning that Coastal Carolina coach Jamey Chadwell was finalizing a deal to go to Liberty, leaving the door open for Beck.

Chadwell’s deal will be for five years and will earn him $4 million annually.