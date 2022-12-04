Deion Sanders Owes $300,000 Contract Buyout to Jackson State, per Report

Deion Sanders is officially the new head coach for Colorado football after three years at Jackson State, but the decision comes at a cost for the former NFL star.

Nick Gray of the Mississippi Clarion-Ledger reports Sanders is contracted pay Jackson State a $300,000 buyout. In Sanders’s Jackson State contract, which was supposed to run through the 2024 season, Sanders agreed to pay half of his remaining salary if he left for a different job and if Ashley Robinson was still the athletic director at the school.

In the end, Sanders’s tenure at Jackson State was a huge success, as he led the program to a 27-5 record, including back-to-back Southwestern Athletic Conference titles and a 12-0 season this year.

Sanders is expected to stay with Jackson State through the Celebration Bowl on Dec. 17, when the Tigers will face North Carolina Central in Atlanta. After that, Sanders officially will part ways with the school. He will then take over a Colorado team that has recorded only two winning seasons since 2006.