Georgia, Michigan, TCU, Ohio State Earn College Football Playoff Bids

After more than three months of game-winning drives, come-from-behind victories and thrilling upsets, the field for the College Football Playoff is set.

Following Saturday’s slate of conference championship games, the CFP selection committee revealed the four teams that will compete for this season’s national championship at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Georgia (13-0) earned the top seed after after beating LSU in the SEC title game. Michigan (13-0) claimed the No. 2 seed after defeating Purdue to claim its second consecutive Big Ten title.

Things got tricky, though, in the Big 12 when Kansas State topped TCU (12-1) in overtime, throwing the Horned Frogs’ playoff hopes into question. Nevertheless, TCU received the No. 3 seed. Meanwhile, Ohio State (11-1)—despite not competing for a Big Ten title after a disappointing loss to the Wolverines—secured the No. 4 spot with the help of USC’s loss to Utah in the Pac-12 championship game on Friday.

Alabama (10-2) was the first team out of the field, finishing at No. 5. Tennessee (10-2) ended up at No. 6.

The CFP semifinal games will be played on New Year’s Eve, and the national championship game held on Jan. 9. Check out the full schedule below:

CFP semifinals

Saturday, Dec. 31, 2022

Fiesta Bowl (State Farm Stadium, Glendale, Arizona):

No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 TCU at 4 p.m. ET

Peach Bowl (Mercedes-Benz Stadium, Atlanta)

No. 1 Georgia vs No. 4 Ohio State at 8 p.m. ET

CFP National Championship Game

Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 at 7:30 p.m. ET (SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, Calif.)