Do you like winning tradition, shades of the color red and intense fan bases?

Then you’ll love this year’s Peach Bowl College Football Playoff semifinal between No. 1 seed Georgia and No. 4 seed Ohio State. It is a blueblood clash of college football titans that features somewhat contrasting offensive philosophies, representatives of the sport’s two most powerful leagues and plenty of historical victories (UGA is 10th all-time in wins, and OSU is second).

What’s not to love? The Bulldogs and coach Kirby Smart are trying to win a second straight national title, and the Buckeyes and Ryan Day, having squeaked in with USC’s loss in the Pac-12 championship game, are gunning for their first crown since 2014.

It’s UGA’s nasty defense against Ohio State’s fiery offense. Smart vs. Day. SEC vs. Big Ten. Old-timer quarterback Stetson Bennett vs. hot-shot star C.J. Stroud.

Stroud will be going up against Carter and UGA’s highly regarded defense. Joseph Maiorana/USA TODAY Sports; Brett Davis/USA TODAY Sports

Story line you’re already tired of

The Buckeyes backed in! Yes, we know. But do you remember the last time this happened? In 2014, Ohio State was also 11–1 and did not compete in its conference title game … yet advanced to the CFP and won it all.

Oddly enough, that same year, the Horned Frogs were co–Big 12 champs and No. 3 in the penultimate CFP rankings. In an era without a Big 12 title game, they slipped to No. 6, paving the way for the Buckeyes’ place in the field.

This year, it was Alabama on the outside looking in at No. 5. Already exhausted of the Alabama vs. Ohio State argument? Well, buckle up. There will be plenty more where that came from. As these two teams prepare to meet in Atlanta, some will wonder why Georgia isn’t meeting the Crimson Tide (10–2).

Key matchup to watch

Ohio State ranks sixth nationally in total offense, averaging nearly 500 yards a game. Georgia ranks ninth nationally in total defense, giving up less than 300 yards a game. Something’s gotta give.

Let’s look at this a bit deeper. The Bulldogs have arguably the most talented defenders in the country, and the Buckeyes have arguably the most talented offensive skill players in the country. The matchup of defensive lineman Jalen Carter and linebacker Jamon Dumas-Johnson against Ohio State’s offensive line, running back Miyan Williams and Stroud is a tasty duel that is sure to produce some smashmouth action.

And don’t forget about OSU receivers Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka, who just might be the best receiver pair in the country. Georgia defensive backs Malaki Starks and Christopher Smith are in line for quite the test.

Underrated x-factor

Will Ohio State receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba play? The star wideout and projected first-round NFL draft pick has competed in only three games this season because of a hamstring injury suffered in the season-opening win over Notre Dame. He has missed the last five games after trying to play midseason and reinjuring the hamstring.

Smith-Njigba is a significant piece for the Buckeyes. His 1,606 yards set the Big Ten single-season record in 2021. This year, he’s caught five passes for 43 yards.

During the rankings reveal Sunday, Day told ESPN he’d have an update on Smith-Njigba’s status over the “next couple days.”

Georgia wins if ...

The Bulldogs’ offense scores 28 points. In Saturday’s SEC title game, LSU became the first team this season to score more than 22 points against Georgia, and many of those came in garbage time as UGA jumped to a big lead. So, if Bennett and his guys can put four touchdowns on the board, the Bulldogs will be victorious. Despite the high-powered skill players from Ohio State, we’ll put our eggs in the basket of Georgia’s defense.



Ohio State wins if ...

The Buckeyes can run the football consistently. Remember the discussion above about UGA’s nasty front going against Ohio State’s O-line and running back Williams? Day’s team is at its best when it can churn out yards on the ground and not put Stroud in the pressure-packed position of winning games with his arm.

