As Deion Sanders prepares to begin his new job as Colorado head coach, he already appears to have landed his first new player.

Sanders and his family arrived in Boulder late Saturday night after the SWAC Championship Game and took a walk on Colorado’s Folsom Field. While doing so, both he and son Shedeur Sanders appeared to be wearing Colorado hats.

Shedeur spent the past two years playing for his father at Jackson State, so if the image is foreshadowing a major move, it might mean that the younger Sanders will follow his father to Boulder when he is able to transfer.

As the Jackson State quarterback since 2021, Shedeur Sanders has put up big numbers in the SWAC. In both seasons, he surpassed 3,200 passing yards with at least 30 touchdown passes in both seasons. In 2022, Sanders totaled at least four touchdowns passes in four games and had only one game with multiple interceptions.

This year, Colorado’s primary quarterback was redshirt sophomore J.T. Shrout, a former Tennessee transfer. In nine games, Shrout had more interceptions than touchdowns and totaled only 1,220 passing yards with a completion percentage of under 50%.