The 2022 Heisman finalists were revealed on Monday afternoon, with quarterbacks ruling the day as anticipated.

USC quarterback Caleb Williams remains the betting favorite to win the award despite Friday night’s Pac-12 Championship loss to Utah that knocked the Trojans out of the College Football Playoff. Williams’s Heisman moment came in a strong performance against Notre Dame in the regular season finale in which the star quarterback accounted for four touchdowns in the 38–27 victory over the Irish.

TCU’s Max Duggan was also named as a finalist following an outstanding senior campaign in which he led the Horned Frogs to the precipice of a Big 12 title, but into the College Football Playoff nonetheless. In 13 games, Duggan completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,321 yards and 30 touchdowns to just four interceptions. Duggan also rushed for six scores on the ground.

Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud, the betting favorite entering the season, made it to New York as anticipated after leading the Buckeyes to an 11–1 record and into the College Football Playoff. The junior quarterback completed 66.2% of his throws for 3,340 yards and 37 touchdowns this season.

To round out the finalists, Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett will be in New York City after commanding the Bulldogs’ offense en route to a No. 1 ranking and an SEC Championship victory over LSU. Bennett completed a career-high 67.9% of his passes for 3,425 yards and 20 touchdown passes for the Bulldogs this season.

The Heisman Trophy will be presented on Saturday and will be televised at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN.