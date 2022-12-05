Clemson quarterback DJ Uiagalelei is expected to enter the transfer portal at some point during the Dec. 5-Jan. 18 window, according to Chris Hummer of 247Sports. The former five-star recruit has started every game for the Tigers over the past two seasons but was pulled from Saturday’s ACC championship game after just two series.

After his team’s dominant 39–10 win over North Carolina, coach Dabo Swinney announced Cade Klubnik will be the starter going forward and addressed Uiagalelei’s future with the team.

“Moving forward, Cade will be the starter going in, and DJ will be the backup,” Swinney said, per 247Sports. “We’ll keep moving forward, and I’m sure there will be plenty of conversations—he graduates in a week or so, so he’s got a bright future. He’s got a bright future. Obviously, it didn’t end tonight the way he would like, but he’s got a bright, bright future as a football player.”

Uiagalelei, who was Sports Illustrated’s No. 1 QB in the 2020 class, finishes his season with 2,521 passing yards and 22 total touchdown passes.

For more Clemson coverage, go to All Clemson.