Deion Sanders was introduced as the new coach of Colorado on Sunday in Boulder and met with his new roster for the first time shortly thereafter.

Colorado just concluded a 1–11 season and finished at the bottom of the Pac-12. Sanders let the players know loud and clear that the standard that has been set previously was unacceptable. Sanders even went so far as to encourage players to enter the transfer portal if they didn’t believe they could be successful in his program.

“We got a few positions already taken care of because I’m bringing my luggage with me and it’s Louis,” Sanders began. “It ain’t gonna be no more of a mess that these wonderful fans, the student body and some of your parents have put up with for probably two decades now.

“I’m coming. And when I get here, it’s gonna be changed. So I want y’all to get ready to go ahead and jump in the portal and do whatever you’re gonna get because more of you jump [into the portal] the more room you make.”

Sanders is clearly ready to change the standard at Colorado. It will be interesting to see just how many of the existing players on the roster stick around during the transition—and who leaves.