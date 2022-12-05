For the second consecutive season, Michigan coach Jim Harbaugh has the Wolverines in the College Football Playoff, and for the second year in a row, Harbaugh has been rumored as a target for NFL teams looking to fill their coaching vacancies this offseason.

Harbaugh interviewed with the Vikings on National Signing Day last February, but ultimately returned to Michigan where he has guided the Wolverines to a 13–0 season and another Big Ten championship. Now that the rumors are flying about a potential return for Harbaugh to the NFL once again, could he be entertaining the thought again this offseason?

“That time of the year type of speculation, but I think no man knows the future,” Harbaugh said. “But I think that people that think we’ve done a good job and are pleased with the job that we’ve done here at Michigan, they’re going to be very happy to learn that we will be back enthusiastically coaching the Wolverines in 2023.

“And for those people that don’t approve of the job we’ve done or would rather see somebody else coaching here, I think they’ll be most likely disappointed to learn we’ll be back coaching the Wolverines and in 2023.”

No. 2 Michigan will play No. 3 TCU in the Fiesta Bowl on Dec. 31 in Arizona. The winner of that game will advance to the national championship to play the winner of No. 1 Georgia and No. 4 Ohio State in the Peach Bowl.