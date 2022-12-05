Ohio State OC Kevin Wilson Agrees to Take HC Job at Tulsa, per Report

Ohio State offensive coordinator Kevin Wilson has agreed to take the head coaching job at Tulsa, as first reported by KJRH-TV’s Cayden McFarland.

ESPN’s Pete Thamel reports that Wilson has been offered and the sides are expected to work out an agreement later Monday. McFarland said Tulsa will introduce Wilson on Tuesday.

It remains unclear if Wilson will coach the Buckeyes in their College Football Playoff matchup with Georgia on Dec. 31.

Wilson, 61, is in his sixth season as the offensive coordinator and tight ends coach at Ohio State. During that time, the Buckeyes have led the Big Ten in total offense every season, which has included averaging 492.7 yards and 44.5 points per game in 2022.

Prior to arriving in Columbus, Wilson was the head coach at Indiana from 2011 to ’16. He posted a 26–47 record over the course of two seasons and led the Hoosiers to two bowl appearances.

Wilson also boasts past experience as the offensive coordinator at Oklahoma, Northwestern and Miami (Ohio).

Wilson will replace Philip Montgomery at Tulsa, who was fired in November after going 43–53 in eight seasons. The Golden Hurricane went 5–7 in 2022, ending the year with a victory over Houston.